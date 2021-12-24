EM Engti Attends Meet at Diphu JNV

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Dec 23: Executive member (EM) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Higher Education, Jagat Sing Engti on Thursday participated in the Vidyalaya Managing Committee (VMC) and Vidyalaya Advisory Committee (VAC) meeting of Jawaharlal Nehru Vidyalaya (JNV), Diphu, for the academic session 2021-22 here on Thursday. EM Engti was welcomed by the NCC cadets of the school.

The meeting was held at the principal’s chamber. Sub divisional officer Sardar, Diphu and chairman Vidyalaya Management Committee (VMC), ACS, Monika Borah chaired the meeting.

Informing the school authority about the assurance given by MP, Horensing Bey, the EM Engti said a multipurpose hall, boundary wall, development of playground, 100 KV transformer for power supply for the school and dustbins will be provided.

EM Engti also asked the school authority for maintaining social distance when parents come to school with their wards for their own safety. The meeting ended with a vote of thanks by the principal.

The meeting was also attended by joint director of Health Service, Diphu, Dr. Kareng Rongpipi, Inspector of Schools, Diphu, Gayatri Naiding, nominee Diphu Govt. College, Dr. Gunjan Patovari, executive engineer PWD (Building), Diphu, Pratap Terang, parent’s representative, Moromi Maibongsa and SMT JNV, Diphu, Mukut Talukdar and officials and staff of the school.