EM Rongpi visits Umlapher, takes stock of the situation

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 27: Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) executive member (EM) for PHE Pradeep Rongpi on Thursday visited Umlapher under Chinthong MAC constituency in West Karbi Anglong where an altercation took place between the people of Meghalaya and people of Umlapher on border issue on August 24.

Meghalaya police along with Khasi people came up to Umlapher along the inter-state border inside Karbi Anglong and confronted the people of Umlapher.

Rongpi, the local MAC of Chinthong, on visiting the place interacted with the people.

He convinced the people living in the border area of Umlapher that the state government as well as KAAC are not going to keep silent over the recent incident.

Interacting with the people, Rongpi said, “It has been very difficult in the past few days for me and my people of Chinthong. With incidents happening one after another in the border area, people are scared and worried about the ongoing situation. I would like to assure my people that we are doing our best to resolve the issue as peacefully as possible at the highest level.”

He further said, “Since the morning today I have been meeting the elders of the village, SGB’s, BJP party workers, public of Umlapher and also the SP, additional SP of West Karbi Anglong to discuss the border issue. It is my humble request to every citizen of Chinthong to stay calm and not to do or say anything in anger. Let’s stay calm and let the authorities do their job. Let’s not take law into our hands and maintain peace.”

On Friday last social organisations including KSA (Jemson Timung faction) in Karbi Anglong have criticised the state government and KAAC authority for staying silent on the Umlapher incident and for delaying solving the inter-state border issue with Meghalaya.