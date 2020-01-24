Eminent linguist Golok Chandra Goswami passes away

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Jan 24: Renowned linguist Golok Chandra Goswami passed away at a private hospital here on Friday morning. Goswami was 96. His mortal remains were cremated at Navagraha cremation Ground here with state honour.

Goswami was born in 1923 in Morigaon district. He joined the department of Assamese at Gauhati University as a lecturer in July, 1954 and retired as a Professor and the head of the department on August 1, 1985. His book titled ‘An Introduction to Assamese Phonology’ is regarded as the path breaking contribution to the linguistic study of Assamese language.

The book was published by Dr. Sumitra Mangesh Katre, director of Post Graduate and Research Institute of Deccan College on the institute’s behalf. Other remarkable publications to Golok Chandra Goswami’s credit include Structure of Assamese, Revised and Edited: Dr. Banikanta Kakati’s Assamese, Its Formation and Development, Dhvni Bigyanor Bhumika, Asomiya Bornoprakash, Asomiya Akhor Jotoni etc. Gowami was also honoured with many prestigious awards including Asam Sahitya Sabha’s ‘Sahityacharya’ title, ‘Bhashacharya’ title by Asom Bhasha Bikash Samiti and ‘Anundoram Borooah Award’ by Anundoram Barooah Institute of Language, Art and Culture.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal condoled the demise of renowned academician, linguist and litterateur Goswami and said, “I am deeply saddened by the demise of eminent academician, linguist and litterateur Dr. Golok Chandra Goswami, who made remarkable contribution in the field of Assamese language and literature during his lifetime. Late Goswami was a pioneer in the field of scientific study of Assamese language and many of his books have set a strong foundation for Assamese language globally. Moreover, as a professor of Gauhati University, he enriched the academic field of the State. His death is an irreparable loss to the literary, social and academic landscape of the State. I offer my heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and well-wishers at this time of grief”.

Sonowal directed the chief secretary to take necessary steps for performing last rites of the eminent linguist with state honours.

Condoling the death of Prof. Goswami, health, finance and education minister Himanta Biswa Sarma termed it as an irreparable loss to the state. Asam Sahitya Sabha president Paramananda Rajbongshi and principal secretary Padum Rajkhowa also mourned the death of the prominent scholar.