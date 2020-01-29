Eminent litterateur Sashi Sarma passes away

HT Correspondent

NALBARI, Jan 29: Eminent Assamese litterateur Sashi Sarma passes away following age-related ailments at Nalbari Civil Hospital at 9.30 pm on Tuesday.

He was 89. He leaves behind his wife and three daughters. His son had predeceased him.

As per Sarma’s wish to donate his body for medical research, his mortal remains were taken in a procession from Nalbari and handed over to the Gauhati Medical College and Hospital on Wednesday.

His eyes were donated to the Sri Sankardeva Netralaya.

The writer has donated his residential house here to the CPI(M), party sources said.

During the final journey, Sarma’s body was taken to Nalbari College, All Assam Students Union (AASU) office, CPI(M) office and the state’s apex literary body Asam Sahitya Sabha office in Guwahati for last respect.

He retired as a professor of Assamese of Nalbari College in March 1993. He was born October 3, 1932 at Janigog in Nalbari district.

Sarma authored nearly 100 books.

His writings ranged from that on the 15th-century Assamese Vaishnavite saint-scholar and social-religious reformer Srimanta Sankardeva to Maxim Gorky and the age-old religious brotherhood in the state.

The last book of the retired professor of Nalbari College was titled ‘Antim Jatra’ which was released last year.

Nalbari deputy commissioner Bharat Bhusan Dev Choudhury placed the national tricolour on Sarma’s mortal remains and a 21-gun salute was given to his body.

Sarma had received the Soviet Nehru Award in 1968 and the Sitanath Brahma Chowdhury Award.

Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal, finance minister Himanta Biswa Sarma, Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass, AASU leaders, besides social-cultural, political organisations, including Asam Sahitya Sabha, have condoled his demise.

Describing Sarma’s death as an irreparable loss to Assam, the chief minister said his contributions to society through his books and writings will remain immortal.

In a joint condolence message, Asam Sahitya Sabha president Paramananda Rajbangshi and secretary Padma Rajkhowa said the state lost a scholar and thinker who always was concerned about the social condition of people. (With PTI input)