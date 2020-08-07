Employee of Jorhat bike dealer cheats customers

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Aug 6: A two-wheeler dealer here, JB Honda located at Tarajan has got embroiled in a scam for not registering more than 50 two-wheelers it had sold in the past year or more.

TSI Satish Sahoo said that one of its employees named Naidu had taken money from customers to whom the vehicles had been sold and allegedly pocketed the money without applying for the registration certificate (RC) at the district transport office (DTO).

“Investigation had commenced since a month ago when the first FIR had been lodged by a customer. Naidu had been found to have siphoned off money meant to be deposited at the DTO for the RC. He was arrested about 10 days ago but has been let out on bail by the court,” Sahoo said.

He further said that till Wednesday three complaints, two last month and one on Wednesday had been lodged. “Today several more complaints in this regard were filed,” he said.

Sahoo said that the owner had passed away and his daughter who was running the dealership would be summoned for questioning. The dealer had said that there were 59 customers who had been duped by Naidu but as all of them were yet to lodge complaints with the amount of money which they had paid Naidu for procuring the RC, the total amount could not be calculated.

A customer, who had been sold a scooter in October 2019 said that at first he had been given a license plate which belonged to someone else before he had got his own but that he was yet to get the RC.

Another customer, who had also bought a two wheeler last year also alleged that he had been given someone else’s license plate for a few months.