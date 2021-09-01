Encroachers evicted from Daldali RF

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Aug 31: A joint operation was carried out by the Forest Department at Daldali Reserve Forest in Karbi Anglong against encroachers.

In a joint operation, the AFS divisional forest officer, Karbi Anglong West Division, Diphu, JN Rongpi along with ACF, i/c Central Range, Manja, Karbi Anglong East Division Diphu, Bikramsing Rongpi, ACF, i/c Central Range, Diphu, Pranab Terang, forest range officer, Protection Range Diphu Karbi Anglong West Division, Mandol Engleng and ACF, i/c Eastern Range Rangapahar, Karbi Anglong West Division Diphu, Prahalad Kro at Hapjan area under Daldali Reserve Forest demolished the makeshift houses built there by encroachers.

In the operation the Forest Department evicted the encroachers from Daldali Reserve Forest. Some villagers also accompanied the Forest staff.

No one was arrested as the encroachers did not turn up.

It may be recalled that on August 29 two Forest personnel were attacked by the encroachers. Later the attackers were arrested by the police.

