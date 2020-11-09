English version of ‘Rongmilir Hanhi’ released

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Nov 9: “The Horizon”, the English version of famous Assamese novel “Rongmilir Hanhi,” written by former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha Padmashree Rongbong Terang, was released by Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) chief executive member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang in a function held at Rangsina Sarpo Cultural Hall at Lorulangso here on Monday.

The book was translated by Kache Teronpi, associate professor of Rangsina College and published by Borsing Rongphar of Solangdo Publication here. The novel depicts the rural life of the Karbi tribe.

Releasing the English translation of the book, Ronghang said, “The writing culture has developed amongst the young generation. Persons like late Longkam Teron, Rongbong Terang and several others have contributed a lot to the development of Karbi literature.”

“I have been saying in all book releasing functions that as much we can the KAAC will support those writers who have written books, but due to financial constraints could not publish their books and the KAAC will continue to help them in the coming days as well,” CEM said.

“The ‘Rongmilir Hanhi’ which has been translated into English is a good initiative by Kache Teronpi as the book by Rongbong Terang should be read by all and get popularity and for this it should not be confined only in one or two languages,” Ronghang said.

The function was attended by MP Horensing Bey, Padmashree Rongbong Terang; translator Kache Teronpi, publisher Borsing Rongphar and writer Pobitra Borah.