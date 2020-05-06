Ensure good governance: ABSU tells Prasad

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, May 6: A delegation of All Bodo Students Union (ABSU) led by its president Dipen Boro called on Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Rajesh Prasad and urged to ensure “good governance” for speedy development of the region

Prasad has taken over administration of the BTC after Governor’s Rule was imposed following expiry of the term of the council on April 27.

“We want good governance in the BTC putting an end to all misrule financial mismanagement and corruption and anomalies in implementation of government schemes so that all section of the people will enjoy the benefits of the government,” the ABSU president told reporters at Bodofa House here after the meeting.

The ABSU has welcomed the Governor’s Rule in BTC as the term of the council expired and the election to the council was postponed due to coronavirus pandemic.

“However, the common people of the BTR want peace and development of the area through implementation of the Third Bodo Peace Accord which was signed on January 27, this year,” Boro said.

The student body also urged the administrator for making all necessary arrangements so that the present situation arising out of COVID-19 pandemic can be mitigated.

The delegation also urged the administration to visit each sub-division to take the stock of the situation on the prevailing situation.