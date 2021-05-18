Ensure oxygen first and formality later for Covid patients in hospitals: Mahanta 

Health minister reviews Covid situation in Karimganj

HT Correspondent

KARIMGANJ, May 17: State health minister Keshab Mahanta reviewed the Covid-19 situation at a meeting with officials of district administration, health, DDMA and other concerned departments at DC’s conference hall here on Monday.

Chairing the meeting, minister Mahanta said the officials of the district administration have to work on a war footing to contain the pandemic. He called for proper coordination at the district level, circle and block levels for bringing the Covid pandemic situation under control.

The minister exhorted upon the need to keep a close watch on the containment zones with frequent visits by officials of the administration, health and police department to ensure that the SoPs are strictly adhered to.

Mahanta directed the health functionaries to ensure that Covid patients admitted in hospitals are administered oxygen first with other formalities to be followed later.

He also asked the administration to see to it that Covid patients put under home isolation have the proper amenities at home and, if not, they have to be admitted to Covid care centres. In the same breath, he called for counselling of the Covid patients under home isolation at least twice a day and monitoring of their health condition.

The minister asked the district administration to ramp up infrastructure, Covid testing and vaccination to contain the further spread of the virus.

On the plea of MLA, Kamalakhya Dev Purkayastha for making functional the ICU at Karimganj Civil Hospital, the minister assured that it will be operationalised and equipped with all facilities soon.

Minister Mahanta instructed the PWD (Building) to submit the blueprint together with plan and estimate of an oxygen plant in the district to the office of the chief engineer at the earliest.

The minister urged the MLAs to keep a close tab on the Covid situation in their respective districts and to bring to the notice of the administration anything that deserves immediate attention.

Principal secretary, health and family welfare, Anurag Goel outlined the initiatives taken by the state government to ramp up infrastructure to deal with the Covid situation and the SoPs issued at regular intervals to contain the disease.

Deputy commissioner, Anbamuthan MP apprised the minister about the prevailing Covid situation, slew of initiatives taken by the administration to prevent further spread of the disease, availability of oxygen beds, vaccines and other equipment. The deputy commissioner said all out efforts have been made to enforce the SoPs received from the state government from time to time. He pointed out the coming up of a 70-bedded Covid care centre at an indoor stadium in Karimganj town.

The review meeting was attended by MP, Kripanath Mallah, MLAs, Krishnendu Paul, Siddique Ahmed and Bijoy Malakar, ADCs, SP, CEO, zilla parishad, COs and other senior officials of health and line departments.

Earlier, the minister accompanied by DC and other senior officials inspected the facilities in the Covid and non-Covid wards at the civil hospital. He instructed the superintendent to provide the best of medical care to the Covid affected persons.

While accepting a memorandum from the press fraternity at the DC’s office premises, minister Mahanta assured that a vaccination centre will be set up at the Press Club to enable the media persons to get vaccine doses there.