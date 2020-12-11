Entry/exit points ready to welcome tourists in Meghalaya

By: Dhrubajyoti Chakravorty

SHILLONG, Dec 10: After nine months of restriction on the entry of tourists to Meghalaya due to Covid-19 pandemic, the state government has decided to reopen its door for tourists from outside the state starting December 21.

“We are reopening Tourism in Meghalaya for tourists from outside the State from 21st Dec, 2020. To ensure the safety of everyone, registration through the @meghtourism app is made mandatory & SOPs are put in place,” Meghalaya chief minister Conrad K Sangma tweeted on Monday.

Ironically, the state is all set to open a new chapter of giving a sense of protection to the local tribals against unbridled entry of outsiders to the state, as the state braces for formal launching of its first entry and exit point along the national highway at Umling on December 16. The same chief minister will do the honours.

Sangma on Wednesday said as the state is going to start reopening the tourism sector from December 21, the entry-point will also be reactivated.

According to official sources, all entrants to the state would be required to furnish their personal details and documentary evidence in support of such claims before they are let in. Among others, valid passport, EPIC, Aadhar card among others will have to be presented by all local residents as well. Tourists will have to pre-register on-line their intended tour through an official app. Essential services would be exempted from it.

If the tourist is staying as a guest of a family or friend in Meghalaya, then they must declare the full address and contact details of the family or friend and the complete itinerary for the E-invite to be generated.

Tourists must come with a Covid Negative RT-PCR/TruNat/CBNAAT report which will be valid only if they were tested within 72 hours of their arrival at the entry point.

The RAT Negative Test is not valid for tourists entering the state.