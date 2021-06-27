Erosion by Subansiri turns serious 

HT Correspondent

LAKHIMPUR, June 26: Severe erosion caused by the Subansiri river has taken a serious turn at Ghagar-Kalakhowa, Mohaijaan, pub-Chagalikata, Ghagar Alimur, Kuhimari, Majgaon villages under Lakhimpur LAC in Lakhimpur district in the last couple of days, rendering many farmer families homeless.

Erosion by Subansiri river has been a major problem for the villagers over the last many years. But it took a serious turn from 1994. The victims have alleged that despite the issue being known, the Lakhimpur district administration or the state government have done negligible damage in the name of mitigating the vexed problem.

The Subansiri has already eroded the said villages rendering the hundreds of residents homeless. Moreover, in the last few days, hectares of cropland have been affected. The villagers were compelled to harvest the half-ripe or the immature Ahu paddy because of this horrible erosion. Some homeless people are now taking shelter on the Dhalghat dyke and nearby highland while others are migrating to Majuli, Ranganadi, Garchiga, Na-Kadam, etc.