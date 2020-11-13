Essential items distributed to Mother Old Age Home inmates

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 12: As part of its social service drive, the 47 Assam R&V Sqn NCC has provided essential items for the inmates of city based Mother Old Age Home.

Located at Sijubari Mazar Road in the Guwahati, the old age home was established in 2011 for the destitute is doing significant service in providing a home to about 68 homeless senior citizens mostly ladies abandoned by the society.

The drive was organised also to sensitise the young NCC Cadets on the importance of taking care of their elders which will help them in becoming worthy citizens when they grow up.

Notably, Utpal and Monica are managing the affairs with love, warmth, zeal and enthusiasm. The shelter is run on donations provided by the society and a homely atmosphere, care and comfort being showered by the two young administrators.

After ascertaining the requirements, this unit procured items of utility viz TV, ceiling fans, LED bulbs, BP Machine, Steel Utensils, Medicines etc and the same were handed over by Brig Jogesh Talukdar, GP Cdr, NCC Group HQ Guwahati to the shelter and felicitated Subhadra Devi, the 104 year old grand lady at a solemn ceremony held on the premises of the shelter on Thursday.

Col Shomir Bhatnagar, Commanding Officer, 47 Assam R&V Sqn NCC described the event as an emotional one as the Cadets of the unit voluntarily serviced these elders and set up an example for others in the society to emulate. Commanding officer Col Bhatnagar hoped that this noble service will bring smiles to the inmates on the auspicious occasion of Diwali.