Every community will get absolute rights in Bodo belt: Himanta

‘BJP will get single majority, to form govt in BTR’

HT Correspondent

UDALGURI, Nov 9: State finance minister and convenor of North East Democratic Alliance (NEDA) Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday came down heavily on Bodoland People’s Front (BPF) alleging misappropriation of fund despite the Centre and state releasing crores of rupees for implementation of various welfare and development schemes in BTR.

Sarma addressed three events at Dhansirighat, Udalguri town and Kabir Ali of Udalguri district where he banked on the anti-incumbency wave against the BPF which have been in power for the past 15 years and opined that the dark clouds hovering over the skies of Bodo belt will witness a new dawn where ‘prosperity’, ‘development’ and ‘equal rights ‘ of every communities will prevail.

Sarma addressing a gathering of more than 8000 people at Udalguri said, “BJP reimposed faith on BPF for three terms but there have been allegations of corruption and snapping of land rights of several communities where people have been refused permissions to sell and procure land.”

Exuding confidence of BJP forming government in the council, the minister promised of making the administration and appointments in government jobs a free, fair and transparent act.

Lambasting BPF president Hagrama Mohilary who alleged that the 3rd Bodo Accord have certain flaws, Sarma questioned Mohilary and said if the Accord has flaws why was he part of the Accord. Mangaldoi Lok Sabha MP and BJP national general secretary, Dilip Saikia, former Rajya Sabha member Santiuse Kujur, Mangaldoi MLA Gurujyoti Das, Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita also attended the events.

Pertinently the BJP which is contesting in 26 constituencies in the 40-member council currently has only a single member.

Sarma said, “This time, there will be a BJP government at Kokrajhar. It is 100 per cent sure.”

Sarma said that it’s time to dethrone Hagrama Mohilary led BPF from the power of BTC. Sarma took part in a bike rally brought out by the BJP workers at Bhairubkunda. He stated that the fight is not about Hagrama Mohilary, Pramod Boro or Himanta Biswa Sarma, but it is all about the development of the BTR.

“The people will decide for the development of the BTR,” he added.