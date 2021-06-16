Eviction drive in North Lakhimpur

HT Correspondent

Lakhimpur, June 15: The North Lakhimpur Municipal Board (NLMB) conducted an eviction drive on Monday at Hindu Gaon, North Lakhimpur town, in accordance with an order from the Lakhimpur DC, led by the NLMB executive officer K.C.Pegu. In the eviction drive, a forty-decade old streamlet was freed from illegal occupiers by demolishing the illegally constructed concrete walls of the both sides of the streamlet. The closure of the streamlet led to the problem of artificial flooding for a long time in the area. People have lauded the NLMB for freeing the old streamlet from being illegally occupied.