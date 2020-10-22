Eviction drive in Sonitpur district

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Oct 22: Sonitpur district administration carried out an eviction drive against illegal settlers at Garuduba, BharaSingri, Chutipahar and Majorchapori area on the bank of Brahmaputra under Thelamara PS and Borsola LAC on Wednesday.

Notably, the operation was carried out under the supervision of DM Rohan K Jha, ADC SatyjitChetia, ASP Numal Mahata, DSP Dr Rashmi Rekha Sarma among others where excavators dismantled over more than 60 odd houses. According to Satyajit Chetia ADC, “There are 2200 families in the area out of which 250 families only possess valid documents. We will not give any chance to any immigrant to illegal settle in the area and carry out anti-national activities.”