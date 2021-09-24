Eviction effect: 12-hour Darrang bandh today

HT Correspondent

DALGAON, Sept 23: Opposing the eviction drive at Dholpur, Garukhuti under Sipajhar Revenue Circle of Darrang, the Darrang Zilla Samanyarakhsi Samiti, a conglomerate of several organisations, has called for a 12-hour Darrang Bandh from 5 am on Friday.

AAMSU, MSUA, Janiyat, ASSP and NEMSU among others held a joint press conference here at Kharupetia IB and announced the decision to call the bandh.

They condemned the eviction drive and demanded adequate compensation to those who died in the police firing.

The Assam Sankhyalaghu Sangram Parishad’s (ASSP) president Muhammad Ali Khalifa accused the government and the administration of conspiring against a particular community.

He alleged that the administration had tampered with the dead bodies.

On the other hand, AAMSU advisor Ainuddin Ahmed urged PM Modi to tackle the issue at the Prime Ministerial level and demanded a judicial enquiry with the CJI.