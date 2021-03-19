EVM/VVPAT commissioning for Tezpur election district begins

HT Correspondent

Tezpur, March 18: The commissioning process of EVMs and VVPAT machines for the ensuing Assembly elections on March 27, began on Thursday at Darrang College premises amidst tight security and in the presence of representatives of various political parties and agents of contesting candidates.

A team of around 300 officials led by Addl deputy commissioner Lachit Kumar Das have been engaged for the commissioning process which is being done constituency-wise, in the presence of constituency magistrates and engineers from ECIL. Five rounds were completed on the first day today and work will resume early in the morning on Friday.

With the aim to conduct a free and fair poll process, the EVMs and VVPATs were brought out of the strong rooms after the first and second level of randomization was conducted recently and thorough checking was done by linking all the separate units. After the process of commissioning is over, the machines will again be stored under tight security. The entire process is expected to take a couple of days.