Ex- Assembly speaker Pranab Gogoi to be cremated with state honours today

HT Correspondent

SIVASAGAR, Feb 4: Former Assam Assembly speaker and Congress Pranab Gogoi who had breathed his last at a hospital in Guwahati on Monday, will be cremated at his ancestral place of Sivasagar on Wednesday.

Gogoi passed away due to old age ailments at 10.40 pm on Monday. He was 84 and left behind his wife and three sons.

The mortal remains of Gogoi were taken to Sivasagar after the leaders and well wishers paid their last tributes at Rajiv Bhawan in Guwahati on Tuesday.

The state government has already announced state honours to Gogoi for his cremation. His funeral procession will be taken out from his house in Sivasagar at 9 am on Wednesday.

Thousands of his well wishers paid last tribute to the departed leader as his mortal remains were brought to his residence at Red Cross Road residence in Sivasagar.

Leader of Opposition in the state assembly, Debabrat Saikia paid his homage to the departed leader and said that Gogoi was a close friend of his father Hiteswar Saikia and both the families worked together while his father was alive.

Sivasagar deputy commissioner Dr MS Laksmipriya, former MLA from Thowra, Sushanta Borgohain, senior lawyer Lohit Prakash Dutta, additional DC Junmoni Sonowal and a host of representatives of Jila Parishad, Jila Mohila Samity, Sivasagar Bar Association, Rongpur Sahitya Sabha, Rongpur Byobosayik Santha, Sibsagar College, Sivasagar Girls’ College, Jila Sahitya Sabha, Nagarik Santha paid their last respect to the departed leader.

His body will be taken to Rajiv Bhawan and from where it will be taken to his ancestral village Hanchora Jathipatiya on Wednesday for the last journey.

Gogoi was ailing for the past few days. Gogoi was elected from Sivasagar constituency for four consecutive terms since 2001.

An advocate by profession, Gogoi served as the law minister from 2006 to 2011 and was the speaker of the state Assembly between 2011 and 2016.

Governor Jagdish Mukhi condoled the death of Gogoi and said, “Demise of the veteran political leader is a great loss to the socio-political firmament of the state”. “Gogoi throughout his life had contributed immensely to the development of the state. During his long political life and as a minister of the State government, Gogoi worked for all sections of the people especially the poor and under-privileged. As the former speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Gogoi worked to enrich the values and tenets of parliamentary democracy. His death is an irreparable loss and would create a void.”

Assan chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal mourned the death of Gogoi said, “A value-based political leader throughout his life, the contributions of Gogoi in different spectrum of life is evident in the state. An honest, matured and upright political leader, Gogoi always spoke and lived for the rightful interests of the ethnic people of the state.”

“Moreover, as the speaker of Assam Legislative Assembly, Gogoi always upheld the democratic traditions of the Assembly,” the chief minister said.

Industries and commerce minister Chandra Mohan Patowary has condoled the demise of Gogoi and said, “Gogoi was a leader of the masses. As a public representative and speaker of the Assam Legislative Assembly, he always emphasized on upholding the democratic values and ethos of the Constitution. He was revered by all and his demise is an irreparable loss to the society.’

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) president and Rajya Sabha member Ripun Bora expressed his grief over the death of Gogoi.

“Gogoi was a senior political leader of the state and his passing away is an irreparable loss not only to the state’s political scenario but also to Assamese society,” Bora said in a statement here.