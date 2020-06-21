Ex- BJP activist arrested for threatening officer

Cong, KSA demand release of Mohan Rongpi

HT Bureau

DIPHU, June 20: RTI activist Mohon Rongpi was arrested by police on for allegedly threatening a government officer here on Friday evening.

The arrest was made following an FIR lodged by additional chief engineer of irrigation, Joybinon Longmailai with Diphu Police Station alleging that Mohon Rongpi has been threatening a government officer.

The police have also registered a case No.118/20 under section 120B/448/353/387/460/402/506 of IPC.

Notably, a Diphu-based cable news channel on June 16 had aired the interview of Mohon Rongpi, where he brought several corruption charges against the BJP-led KAAC.

Rongpi was the head of RTI cell of Karbi Anglong BJP and he has been vocal against corruption in the council.

Rongpi was produced before the court of the chief judicial magistrate here on Saturday, who remanded him to 14-day judicial custody.

Reacting to Rongpi’s arrest, West Karbi Anglong District Congress Committee (DCC) president Sarthe Kramsa said Mohon Rongpi was arrested because he had exposed the corrupt practices of BJP-led Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

“We know Mohon Rongpi is an RTI activist. He was vocal against corruption in KAAC and because of this police arrested him. The present BJP government, in the state and KAAC are involved in massive corruption. But it does not allow anyone to point a finger over it. If anyone does, he or she is harassed by filling cases under various sections of Indian Panel Code and is arrested,” Kramsa told reporters in the premises of District Judicial Court on Saturday.

“In Karbi Anglong, the KAAC is ruled by BJP. It does not allow anyone to raise voice against the corrupt practices. If it does so, the KAAC authority sends police to arrest him or her. It has become a common practice for the BJP government of arresting any person for pointing out the mistakes,” Krama said.

“The KAAC should also understand that by using police and military, it cannot silence the people on corruption. If there is no corruption in KAAC then through what sources CEM and EM are amassing large properties and constructing tall majestic mansions. The chief minister should constitute a special investigation over the massive corruption in Karbi Anglong. Rongpi should be release unconditionally,” he said.

“Rongpi has exposed corruption in irrigation department. He was charged for demanding money. If any person points a finger on the corruption, KAAC authority asked the departmental officer to file FIR against him,” Kramsa said.

Meanwhile, Karbi Students Association (KSA) condemned the arrest of Mohon Rongpi and said, “The arrest of Mohon Rongpi was very unfortunate and condemnable. We have learnt that Mohon Rongpi was uncompromising in his fight against corruption till date. A PIL was filed in Gauhati High Court against Accelerated Irrigation Beneficiary Project (AIBP) and the case is still pending for disposal. Surprisingly, Joybinon Langmailai has filed an FIR with Diphu Police Station against Mohon Rongpi for withdrawal of the bill without completing the works. If Mohon Rongpi has withdrawn the bill how can it be possible without the knowledge and signature of the concerned department authority, such as SO, engineer, etc.”