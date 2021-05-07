Ex-BJP MLA’s family attacked, police blamed for inaction

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 6: Former deputy speaker of Assam and former BJP MLA from Sonai, Aminul Haque Laskar sister’s house was allegedly attacked by a group of 25 supporters of All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) near Mazumdar Bazar at Sonai Road in Cachar district at around 3 pm on Thursday.

Laskar’s nephew Rauf Choudhury informed that the miscreants entered the house when the family members were preparing for Iftar.

“They pelted stones and soon started pouring kerosene and petrol. Many of them were screaming “aagunlaga” (set ablaze). I was not at my home and by the time I reached my house with police officials, but before that many of them fled,” Rauf Choudhury said.

“We were informed that the residence of Aminul Haque Laskar’s sister is under attack. We reached the spot and apprehended three individuals. They are from Sonabarighat and Dhonehori area. We are investigating the case,” said Pranab Kumar Deka, officer-in-charge of Rangirkhari Police Station.

However, Aminul Haque Laskar is unhappy with the way the police handled the entire situation.

“This is not the first time BJP workers in Sonai belonging to the Muslim community were attacked. It happened on March 30, when the chief minister was campaigning. Then on April 1 at Dhonehori where illegal arms were recovered and today. Also, a female BJP worker’s house was attacked, two polling agents of the BJP in Dhonehori have been socially boycotted and a fine of Rs 5 lakh has been imposed. Police complaints were filed on each of these occasions but hardly any action,” Laskar said.

“AIUDF just had an MLA elected in Sonai and they have started running havoc. They are unconstitutionally forming laws and implementing them. While they do so, the police watch as mere spectators. Maybe one of the senior officers is in hand and glove with the goons of the AIUDF. That is why they have unleashed hooliganism without fear. I will meet the CM today and brief him about the state of affairs in Sonai,” he added.

The three arrested persons have been identified as Altaf Hussain Laskar (Titu), Masum Barbhuiya and Faizal Karim Barbhuiya.

In the recently conducted assembly elections, AIUDF candidate Karim Uddin Barbhuiya (Saju) defeated Aminul Haque Laskar.

On April 1, Laskar was quizzed twice and five police personnel attached to him have been suspended after they opened fire on public during second phase of the polling.

At least three persons were injured in the firing by the body guards of Laskar on April 1 after clashes broke out between supporters of BJP and AIUDF inside the polling station at 463 Madhya Dhanehori LP School of Sonai constituency.