Ex-CEM GC Hojai no more

HT Correspondent

HAFLONG, Feb 23: Former chief executive member (CEM) of North Cachar Hills District Council (NCHDC) (present North Cachar Hills Autonomous Council- NCHAC), Gokul Chandra Hojai breathed last on Monday due to old age ailments at his residence here.

He was 85.

Hojai was elected as CEM of the NCHDC in 1983. Apart from his political career, he was a very active sports person and associated with many social organisations.

On his demise, the NCHAC has declared closure of all offices, educational institutes for the day to honour the departed soul.

CEM Debolal Gorlosa, EMs and other leaders paid their floral tributes to the departed leader.