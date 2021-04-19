Ex-CM Dr Bhumidhar Barman passes away

Three-day mourning in Assam, state honour for veteran Congress leader

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/ NALBARI, April 18: Veteran Congress leader and former chief minister Dr Bhumidhar Barman breathed his last following prolonged illness at Dispur Hospital here on Sunday evening.

He was 91.

Dr Barman was the chief minister of the state from April 22, 1996 to May 14, 1996 after the death of then chief minister Hiteswar Saikia.

The Assam government has declared a three-day state mourning as a mark of respect to the former chief minister Dr Barman, an official statement said here on Sunday.

During this period the national flag will be flown half mast in all offices where it is flown regularly and no official entertainment will be held during this period, the statement said and added that the mortal remains of Dr Barman will be cremated with full state honour.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed anguish at the demise of former chief minister Bhumidhar Barman.

“Anguished by the passing away of former Assam CM and senior politician, Shri Bhumidhar Barman. My thoughts are with his family and supporters in this hour of grief,” the PMO tweeted Modi’s message.

Dr Barman was born in Belsor Village of Nalbari on December 10, 1931. His father was Bhakatram Barman and mother was Mathupriya Barman.

Dr Barman was the youngest son of his parents.

He had passed the Matriculation examination in second division from Tihu High School in 1951. He completed ISC from Cotton College and studied MBBS in Assam Medical College in Dibrugarh.

Dr Barman completed MBBS in 1958 and started a private health centre at his ancestral village.

In 1963, he joined as a medical officer of Solmara Primary Health Centre (PHC). He was also working as a first class associate surgeon at Barpeta road health centre before he left the job in 1966 and joined the Congress party.

In 1967, Dr Barman was elected to the state assembly from Dharmapur constituency in Nalbari district for the first time.

In 1972, he was again elected to the state assembly and got a berth in the ministry of then chief minister Sarat Chandra Singha.

However, he was defeated in the 1978 elections.

In 1983, he retained the Dharmapur seat and was elected to the state assembly. Dr Barman was the minister of health and education during this period.

In the 1985 elections, Dr Barman lost the seat to an AGP candidate.

In 1991, he was elected to the state assembly from Barkhetri constituency and got a berth in then chief minister Hiteswar Saikia’s cabinet and health, education and Assam Accord implementation minister.

In 1996 elections, he was again defeated, but retained the seat in 2001 elections and got a berth in Tarun Gogoi’s cabinet as health, panchayat and rural development minister. He has been elected to the state assembly in 2006 and 2011 elections also.

His death was widely condoled by all leaders of various political parties of the state.

In a condolence message here, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi said, “I am saddened to hear of the demise of former chief minister Dr. Bhumidhar Barman”.

He also highlighted veteran leader’s immense contribution towards the development of the state. Dr. Barman during his long political career worked for all sections of the society and used his administrative and political wisdom for the betterment of the state. His death is a great loss and will create a void in the social and political spectrum of the state. Dr. Barman however, left behind a rich legacy of his works and contributions which will definitely be a source of inspiration for the posterity.

“I convey my heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members and pray to the Almighty for eternal peace of Dr. Barman’s departed soul”, Mukhi added.

In a statement here, chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal said that with the demise of Dr. Barman, the state has lost an experienced and capable politician and the people of Assam will always remember his committed service and contributions towards the state. He played an important role in the developmental journey of the state in his short tenure as the chief minister and also in the capacity of a cabinet minister and his demise would remain an irreparable loss to the society, he added.

The chief minister also extended his condolences to the bereaved family members and prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

All India Congress Committee (AICC) general secretary Jitendra Singh expressed his heartfelt condolences at the demise of Dr Barman who was like a guiding light for Assam Congress. Singh spoke to late Dr Barman’s son Diganta Barman over phone to express his sorrow at the irreparable loss and said that the Congress party would always revere the contributions of his father towards the state of Assam and the Congress party.

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) expressed its deep condolences at the demise of veteran Congress leader Dr Barman.

In recent times despite his growing years he was active in politics and would always be seen campaigning and attending party meetings to guide the party. Assam Congress would miss his vast repertoire of knowledge and guidance that he gave to the party.

APCC president, Ripun Bora extended his heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family members of late Dr Barman and wished that the departed soul will rest in eternal peace.

Pradesh BJP president Ranjeet Kumar Dass also condoled the death and conveyed his deep sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi too condoled the death of the former chief minister and conveyed its sympathy to the bereaved family members.

Publication Board of Assam secretary Pramod Kalita also condoled the death of the former chief minister and prayed for sternal peace of the departed soul.