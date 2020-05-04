Ex-DHD leader demands CBI prove into Santosh Hojai murder

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, May 3: Halali Progressive Welfare Society president and former chairman of Dima Halam Daogah (DHD) Dilip Nunisa Sunday urged chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal to hand over the case of kidnapping and killing of contractor Santosh Hojai to Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) for an impartial probe.

In a letter to Sonowal, Nunisa said, “A band of five to six suspected armed youth with sophisticated weapons forcibly took the contractor Santosh Hojai with them in a numberless white Bolero from his resident amid the nationwide lockdown against COVID-19 pandemic on April 24.”

“The vehicle went back towards Haflong where there is no any movement of public or other vehicles on the roads because of lockdown. Immediately, the family and local public rushed to Harangajao police station for enquiry and information of kidnapping of Santosh Hojai @Saro Hojai but the officer denied it and said that it may be done by the police from Haflong.” Nunisa said in the letter.

“The apex bodies of all communities, civil societies, students organisations and well wishers submitted memorandums and demanded for the release of Hojai but all the initiatives taken by family and civil societies have failed to bear fruit but found his body in between Langting police station and Maibang in Mupa reserved forest near Lailing just three to four metre distance from four lane National Highway,” Nunisa said.

“Santosh Hojai a simple minded was running a small business, BJP member, financer and former senior cadre of Dima Halam Daogah who signed an accord of memorandum of settlement between the Centre, Assam and two brothers of DHD on October 8 2012 in New Delhi,” he also said.

“Therefore I on behalf of the Halali Progressive Welfare Society Haflong, an organisation former Dima Halam Daogah (DHD) urge upon your honour to kindly to set up an enquiry under CBI for impartial investigation to find out the real culprits and justice be given to the family in particular and the people of Dima Hasao district in general,” he added.