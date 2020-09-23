Ex-employees of Tocklai stage protest against post retirement dues

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Sept 23: Superannuated employees of the Tocklai Tea Research Institute under Tea Research Association at Cinnamara here under the banner of Tocklai Retired Employees’ Union on Tuesday staged a demonstration in front of the main gate of TTRI seeking payment of all post-retirement dues.

The employees said that there was no pension provision for retired staff of TTRI, one of the oldest tea research Institutes in the world and as a result of non-payment of their dues they were facing a lot of difficulties during the present Covid-19 pandemic situation.

They alleged that despite several written representations to the TTRI authorities, requesting release of their dues that included leave encashment, gratuity, there was no positive response in this regard following which they had had to undertake the agitation. A TTRI official added that the authorities of the institute were taking steps to pay the dues to the ex-employees but this was not known to the agitating employees as a result of which they had undertaken the demonstration.