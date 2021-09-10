Ex-gratia given to kin of victims

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Sept 9: A delegation of executive members of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) handed over ex-gratia of Rs. 2.5 lakh each to the family of the minor victims of suspected murder at Lakhiram Rongphar village on Thursday.

It maybe recalled that the two minor girls went missing on August 28 who went on a fishing trip on their own in Deigrung River in Nilip, Karbi Anglong. The body of one of the minors with head injuries was found the next day and the other one was found six days later. So far, there has been no update on the case.

The delegation consisted of deputy chairman of KAAC, Ritesh Enghi, executive members of KAAC, Prodip Rongpi and Kache Rongpipi, member of Autonomous Council, Pabitra Rongpi, etc.