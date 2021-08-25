Ex-HNLC chief awarded 25-yr jail term, Rs 15 lakh fine

Rape case: Advocate to challenge POCSO court verdict in HC

HT Bureau

SHILLONG, Aug 24: A POCSO Court at Nongpoh on Tuesday sentenced former chairman of the banned Hynniewtrep National Liberation Council (HNLC) Julius K Dorphang to 25 years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 15 lakh in connection with a rape case.

Dorphang, also a former MLA from Mawhati, was arrested by Ri Bhoi Police on August 13 after the District and Sessions Court of Ri Bhoi convicted him under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for committing rape on a minor on December 15, 2016.

The sentence was pronounced by Special Judge Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO), FS Sangma in Ri-Bhoi district.

According to Dorphang’s counsel, Kishore Ch Gautam, the verdict would be challenged at the Meghalaya High Court.

“Yes he (Dorphang) has been convicted and I will be filing an appeal in the Meghalaya High Court, I do not agree with the finding of the Trial court,” Gautam said.

Asked, the counsel said that he was yet to receive a copy of the order that has sentenced his client to 25 years of imprisonment.

Dorphang was the founder and the chairman of the outfit before he surrendered before the police in 2007. He later contested and won from Mawahati assembly election in Ri-Bhoi district in 2013.

However, he was accused of raping a 14-year-old in 2017 while he was sitting MLA. Following the allegation of rape, Dorphang absconded and was nabbed from Guwahati ISBT.

The legislator was arrested and booked under Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and Immoral Trafficking Prevention Act.

He was lodged at the Nongpoh district jail, but was granted bail on medical grounds from the Meghalaya High Court in 2020 by a single bench

He was re-arrested and convicted again on August 13 last.