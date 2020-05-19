Ex- jawan kills 3 family members in inebriated state

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, May 18: Ex- Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) jawan on Monday shot dead his wife, son and one of his close relative at Hakunpukuri area of Dibrugarh with his 32 pistol. The ex- jawan was identified as Sanjay Das.

His wife Swapna Das died on the way to Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) and his son Nabojyoti Das (20) and his relative Ghana Kanta Hazarika (76) were rushed to AMCH in a critical condition where they succumbed to injuries.

According to neighbours, Sanjay is an alcoholic and sometimes created nuisances in his residents with his wife and son.

“Sanjay takes alcohol regularly at his residence and sometimes he created nuisances in the entire area. Today, we have heard sound of bullet from his residence and saw he shot dead his wife and son. He also shot one of his relative,” said one of his neighbours.

Dibrugarh SP Sreejith T reached the spot and started investigation. Police recovered three empty cartages from the spot. Sanjay Das after committing the crime ran away from the place. Police have launched manhunt to nab him.

The SP said that he is a habitual gambler and took loans from many persons. “He is mentally unsound and taken of alcohol when he committed the crime. We have collected the evidences from the crime scene,” he said.