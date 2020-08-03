Monday, August 3
Ex MAC Chittaranjan Das passes away

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Aug 2: Former nominated member of autonomous council (MAC) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) and well known social activist Chittaranjan Das died at his residence here on Saturday night.

He was 85. He left behind his wife, six daughters and son-in-laws. Former MLA Bidya Sing Engleng visited his residence and paid his last respect to the departed soul.

Das was involved with a number of social organisations. He was actively involved in the formation of Karbi Anglong district. Das was the founder teacher of Bakaliaghat High School (now Bakaliaghat Higher Secondary School), he donated land for Janata Hindi School. He was also advisor of Bakaliaghat Sarbajanin Rangali Bihu Celebration Committee, Karbi Anglong District Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha, Senior Citizens Manch and Sankardeva Vidyalaya.

Following his demise, people flocked to his residence to pay their last respects. Karbi, Anglong District Sahitya Sabha, Koch-Rajbonshi Sanmilani, Srimanta Sankardeva Sangha and many other social organisations offered their sympathies to the bereaved family.

