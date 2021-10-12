Ex-MACs concerned over delay in pension cheques

HT Bureau

DIPHU, Oct 11: Several ex-member of Autonomous Council (MAC) of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC) expressed concern at the delay in crediting the pension cheques given to them by KAAC into their accounts.

KAAC authority has declared a pension of Rs. 12,500/- per month and distributed the cheques of Rs. 12,500/- to the former MACs on September 10 in a ceremony held at KAAC Secretariat. A month has passed since then and the cheques have not been credited in their respective accounts. KAAC Treasury branch informed that the pension was for the month of September and the fund will be released after Durga Puja.

Treasury sources said that the pension is calculated from April 2020, but the financial position of KAAC is unstable making the pension uncertain.

Several of the ex-MACs have visited KAAC Secretariat several times to enquire about the pension. Former MACs Harsing Teron, Brojen Langthasa and Longsing Timung have visited KAAC Secretariat on Monday to enquire about the pension.

The former MACs said that they appreciate the gesture of KAAC for introducing the Ex-MACs pension scheme but the cheques are yet to be credited into their accounts. Due to the delay, they are enquiring about the pension in the KAAC Secretariat.