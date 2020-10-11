Ex-minister Rakibul hurt in road mishap

HT Correspondent

RAHA, Oct 10: Former Congress minister and MLA of Samaguri constituency Rakibul Hussain’s Innova vehicle (AS-01-BZ- 0786) met with an accident on Saturday afternoon on four lane highway at Phulaguri area at Raha. The minister travelling in the car suffered injuries in his leg when the vehicle met with an accident.

The driver of the Innova vehicle also suffered injuries in the accident.

According to police, the minister’s car lost control all of a sudden after hitting a cow who crossed the highway and hit the safety gourd along the highway. The cow receiving serious injuries died on the spot.

The mishap occurred when the minister was travelling from Nagaon to Guwahati.