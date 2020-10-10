Ex MP Bwiswmuthiary condemns attack on former ABSU leaders

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 10: Former Lok Sabha MP Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary expressed his serious concern over the attack on former ABSU leader’s residence at Gohpur recently. He termed the incident to be unfortunate for the Bodo society and opined it to be a political conspiracy on former ABSU leaders.

Speaking to reporters at a press conference held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Saturday, Bwiswmuthiary strongly condemned the attack and vandalization of materials belonging to ex ABSU leader Budhiram Basumatary and demanded early action against the rising cases of violence in the region.

He further expressed unhappiness over the state cabinet’s resolution for setting up Bodo Kachari Welfare Autonomous Council in the state of Assam and termed it to be a conspiracy hatched by the Governor to stop the probable BTR boundary integrity in near future.

He added that the BJP led state government has been taking political mileage over the issues of autonomous council creation. He further expressed dissatisfaction over the government’s move to accord ST status to six ethnic communities that are regarded as advanced communities in Assam. He urged upon the state government to rethink over the issues of granting ST status to six advanced ethnic communities.

He further questioned the governor and state government regarding how BTC could be renamed as BTR during the ongoing model code of conduct and alleged it to be a gross violation of code of conduct. He also informed that the second special convention of the former ABSU leaders, workers and intellectuals would be organised at Nirvana Garden on October 15 in Kokrajhar.