Ex MP Bwiswmuthiary opposes delimitation of constituencies

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, June 13: Former Lok Sabha MP and chief convenor of convenor’s committee for the special convention of former ABSU leaders, member and Bodo civil society, Sansuma Khunggur Bwiswmuthiary strongly opposed the process of delimitation of Parliamentary and legislative assembly constituencies in relation to the BTAD area.

Addressing the reporters at a news conference held at Kokrajhar Press Club on Saturday, Bwiswmuthiary objected to the process of delimitation of Parliamentary and Legislative Assembly constituencies in relation to BTAD by the delimitation commission headed by Ranjana Prakash Desai, retired judge of the supreme court constituted on 6th March last. He told that the Bodo civil society has opposed the process of delimitation in the greater interest of the indigenous peoples.

He urged the delimitation commission to stop the process or the delimitation Parliamentary and assembly constituencies until and unless the names of illegal encroachers within the Tribal Belts and Blocks and the names of the people those who have immigrated from other states into BTAD after the creation of tribal area in light with the provisions of the 6 schedule to the Constitution. He also informed that the convenor’s committee submitted a memorandum to Prime Minister and Home Minister through the Kokrajhar deputy commissioner seeking reopening of tripartite peace talks to solve the Bodoland separate state issue through political dialogue.