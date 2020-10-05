Ex-NDFB members demand immediate release of Ranjan Daimary

HT Correspondent

KOKRAJHAR, Oct 5: Former member and leaders of National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) from four factions of the ex-NDFB organizations staged a protest demonstration on Monday demanding immediate unconditional release of jailed NDFB founding chairman Ranjan Daimary and other members, disposal of cases of NDFB leader and cadres, early implementation of all clauses of Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) accord in letter and spirit, etc.

Hundreds of ex NDFB members participated in the demonstration in front of DC office in Kokrajhar to pressurize the government for early rehabilitation and ex gratia to the martyrs’ family members those involved with Bodoland movement.

A memorandum was also submitted to the chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal through the Kokrajhar deputy manager seeking early implementation of the BTR Accord clauses. The Ex NDFB members also demanded early release of founding chairman of NDFB Ranjan Daimary and other members those who are still in the jails.

The ex NDFB members expressed their resentment over continued imprisonment of Ranjan Daimary who is one of the prominent signatories of BTR accord. Ex NDFB members Sachin Brahma, N Naishrang and N Dansrang demanded properly implementation of all the clauses of BTR accord and demanded the government for immediate release of NDFB founding chairman Ranjan Daimary and other members who are still reeling in the jail.