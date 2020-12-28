Ex-NEIST scientists come up with herbal mosquito repellent candles

Zero toxicity candles likely to be marketed through Amazon

HT Correspondent

JORHAT, Dec 27: The greatest compliment that a company receives is when its own employees prefer to use its products or services over others. In other words, it measures the value of the company when compared to other similar companies.

In this instance, Alokananda Sengupta and Dr Pinaki Sengupta have reposed confidence in the CSIR North East Institute of Science and Technology of which the couple were former employees by investing in one of its technologies – the herbal mosquito repellent candle.

Alokananda Sengupta and Dr Pinaki Sengupta, senior principal scientist and chief scientist of NEIST, respectively after retirement began the micro enterprise Sewali Home Enterprise (SHE), situated at Sewali Nagar, Pulibor in 2019.

The 3 in 1 candles under the name Arati Brand was formally launched on Sunday by Dr G Narahari Sastry, director of CSIR-NEIST in the presence of a host of dignitaries including UC Bora, retired scientist G and Dr RC Boruah, retired outstanding scientist of CSIR-NEIST, Amrik Singh and Niren Sarmah, president and secretary of North East Small Scale Industries Association (NESSIA), and other stakeholders were also present.

The Senguptas plan to market the candle which has been tested for zero toxicity at Pune through Amazon.

“I will be marketing the candle which will not only have utility as a mosquito repellent, but also decorative value, through Amazon. The USP of this product is that unlike other mosquito repellents in the market, it is not at all toxic for humans, having been tested for the same at a Pune facility,” Alokananda said.

The candle which will also have a fragrance will be sold locally in Jorhat at Carnation Florists in Garali and elsewhere in Assam.

She said that the total investment had been Rs 3.5 lakh and that three persons had been employed on a temporary basis.

The candles are available in beautiful and artistically designed packs of six, four and two candle sticks and even as earthen diyas.