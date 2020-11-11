Ex-Sabha chief Paramananda Rajbongshi joins AGP

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Nov 10: Former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha Dr. Paramananda Rajbongshi has stepped into active politics by joining in Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) at its headquarters in Ambari on Tuesday.

Dr. Rajbongshi was given warm welcome to the party fold by AGP president and state agriculture minister Atul Bora, working president and state water resource minister Keshab Mahanta and food and civil supply minister Phani Bhusan Choudhury and other senior leaders of the party.

In his speech, Rajbongshi recalled his active participation in the Assam Agitation which gave birth to AGP in 1985.

“I have joined the AGP to strengthen the regional party with my thoughts and ideas,” he said.

“I’ve always been an AGP person as I strongly advocate regionalism. Being with the Sabha and working for the greater Assamese community and our mother tongue has also inspired me to keep my regionalism spirit alive,” he said.

Rajbongshi believed that in 2021 state polls, AGP would need to up its ante and to firm its reach and grip in the state.

“I have seen the Assam movement happening in front of me and the supreme sacrifice of our brothers and sisters who laid their lives for the community. Sadly, the Assam Accord which was the outcome of the agitation is yet to be implemented in totality. I joined AGP to contribute my bit for the fulfilment of the dreams of people of Assam,” he said.

“Today is important day for us. Because, Dr. Rajbongshi who was associated with non-political activities including Asam Sahitya Sabha, AASU and teaching has joined us,” said Atul Bora.

Rajbongshi served as the principal secretary of the Sahitya Sabha and later elected as the president in 2017.

He was also the principal of Pragjyotish College in Guwahati. Along with him, several other noted personalities also joined AGP in the programme.