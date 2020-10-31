Ex-Sabha chief to join AGP on Nov 10

HT Correspondent

MANGALDAI, Oct 30: Former president of Asam Sahitya Sabha, Dr Paramananda Rajbongshi will join Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) on November 10.

This was revealed by Dr Rajbongshi himself in an interaction programme with leaders of Darrang district unit AGP here on Thursday evening.

“I will formally join AGP at its head office in Guwahati on November 10,” Dr Rajbongshi said.

“There is no alternative of AGP in the prevailing situation. I will join in active politics and contest the upcoming elections from either Sipajhar or Kalaigaon constituency from AGP ticket,” Dr Rajbongshi said.

The meeting was attended by Darrang district AGP president Kamaleswar Baruah, secretaries Swaraj Deka and Dimbeswar Baruah, Darrang district unit Asom Yuba Parishad president Sarat Deka, senior party leader Atul Goswami, Kalaigaon Bidhan Parishad secretary Nakul Baishya, Dalgoan Bidhan Parishad secretary Matlebuddin Ahmed, AGP Central Committee secretary Habibur Rahman and others senior leaders of the party.

Earlier, Dr Rajbongshi also took part in a review meeting at Darrang Sahitya Sabha office, where he expressed his willingness to join active politics.

However, a section of the party workers are not happy with Dr Rajbongshi’s entry to the regional party. Majority of the district committee leaders skipped the interaction meeting with Dr Rajbongshi expressing their dissatisfaction over the matter.

“It is unconstitutional. Before joining he should not address a meeting in the party office,” Sipajhar Bidhan Parishad president Naba Deka told this correspondent.