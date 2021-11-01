Ex-servicemen urged to work for local area development

Governor pays rich tributes to soldiers of 1971 war



Guwahati, Oct 31: As part of the Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav celebrations, Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi felicitated 18 war veterans for their special achievements and contribution towards the defence services at a function of Jan Samvad Utsav organised by the Directorate of Sainik Welfare at State War Memorial, Dighalipukhuri here on Sunday.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Prof. Mukhi said, “It gives me immense pleasure to join the celebrations of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, which is an initiative of the Government of India to commemorate 75 years of our independent and progressive India and the glorious history of its people, culture and achievements.”

Complimenting the ex-servicemen community as a whole and the war veterans for their valuable contribution to Independent India, the Governor said that the country as a whole owes a great deal to the service and sacrifice of the men in uniform.

The Governor also requested the ex-servicemen to come forward and use their huge experience and work for their local area.

He also urged them to help the younger generation to imbibe the love for the motherland and inculcate the feeling of nationalism in them.

Mukhi also reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s desire, requested the cross-section of the society to come forward and join the journey of ‘Jan Bhagidari’ to strengthen the foundation of ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’.

He said, “Today, our nation stands as an example for the world to follow in many ways. Our Government is working to share the benefit of our economic growth to all sections of the people.”

The Governor synchronizing the Swarnim Vijay Varsh, the commemoration of the 50 years of the liberation of Bangladesh also paid homage to all those personnel who laid down their lives for India’s victory over Pakistan. He also hailed and honoured the courage, dedication and sacrifice of the Armed Forces during the 1971 war and lauded the contribution of armed forces in maintaining national integrity.

The Governor also paid tributes to the ‘Iron Man of India’ Sardar Vallabh Bhai Patel on his birth anniversary and hailed his supreme efforts for uniting the nation soon after the country’s independence. He also laid a wreath on Amar Jawan to pay tribute to those brave soldiers who made supreme sacrifices in the line of duty.

It may be mentioned that some of the recipients were gallantry awardees and war disabled during 1971 Indo Pak war. To acknowledge and honour 71 war veterans, this year is being celebrated as ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ on completion of 50 years of resounding victory over Pakistan.

Lieutenant general (Retd.) P.K. Bharali, director of Sainik Welfare Brig. Joshi, Brig. Pait, Brig. Ranjit Borthakur, ex-servicemen, parents of martyrs and other dignitaries were also present in the function.

