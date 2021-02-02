Ex-UK envoy to head AJP’s economic panel

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI, Feb 2: Taking an initiative to develop a “financial and economic roadmap” with practical short, medium and long-term steps to strengthen the state’s economy through government and self-help steps, the regional party of Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) on Tuesday constituted an ‘Economic Planning Advisory Council’ under the chairmanship of Dr Jamini Bhagwati, former Indian envoy to the United Kingdom (UK).

Bhagwati is the current RBI Chair Professor at the Indian Council for Research on International Economic Relations, New Delhi.

The council will have the former chief secretary CK Das, as vice chairman and several economists and experts from across the globe.

The announcement of the formation of the council came a day later the Union Budget was placed.

“Assam being a biodiversity hotspot and having a tremendous amount of natural resources and tourism aspect can have a self-sustained economy which can bring prosperity to its indigenous people. The state with its geographical position can also cater as one of the biggest markets of organic produce and other items for entire Southeast Asia. Therefore, to chalk a proper blueprint, AJP has decided to form the council,” AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi said, addressing a press conference here.

AJP believed that with a proper roadmap and policy, the next state government can work towards providing adequate employment and create the infrastructure and environment wherein entrepreneurship can flourish, Gogoi said.

Earlier, AJP has criticised the Union Budget as ‘corporate-friendly’ and slammed the finance ministry for overlooking Assam’s flood-erosion and unemployment problems.

“We all have a responsibility to strive for economic development of the state and improve the standard of living of people of Assam. The AJP has been keeping in mind long term goals for the development of the state for which this committee has been formed,” Gogoi said.

“To see our youth earning their livelihood is our dream. We also want to explore the possibilities of the state. To explore the resources of the state without taking help from the centre would be our credibility. To achieve these goals the suggestions of the committee would be beneficial,” AJP vice president Adip Kumar Phukan said.