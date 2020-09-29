Excise raid in Tezpur

HT Correspondent

TEZPUR, Sept 29: A joint excise raid was conducted with the help of Sonitpur police under the supervision of Bedanga Bhushan Saikia, SE, Sonitpur at Batomari, Sarupatgaon, Ghoramari and Hathkhola areas under the jurisdiction of Tezpur excise circle on Tuesday.

In the operation a total of 12 cases were detected and 2 persons arrested with about 90 litres of illicit distilled liquor, 800 kg of pachwai and 1350 litres of fermented wash being destroyed during the search operation. Moreover, 10 numbers of distilled apparatus and 35 utensils were also seized during the operation. The arrested persons have been identified as Pankaj Nayak and Dilip Boro.