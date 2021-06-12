Excise team seizes illicit liquor 

HT Correspondent

MARGHERITA, June 11: An excise raid was conducted by the joint team of Digboi & Margherita excise circle led by Satyam Priyam, inspector of excise in Digboi on Friday.

The area where the operation was conducted is Lal Gola, Namdang colliery, Rang Ring, Ledo (under Margherita excise circle) and 2 Number Golai, Digboi Chariali (under Digboi excise circle).

About 150 litres of fermented wash, 17 litres of illicit distilled liquor and 1 set of distillation apparatus were seized in the operation.