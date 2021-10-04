Executive meet of Asam Sahitya Sabha held

HT Correspondent

BAKALIA, Oct 3: A day-long executive meet of Asam Sahitya Sabha was held here at United Karbi Club Auditorium hall on Sunday.

President of ASS, Dr. Kuladhar Saikia said the literary organisation is trying to create Assamese as the connecting language of ethnic languages in the state. The meeting decided to host annual conference of ASS at Narayanpur, Lakhimpur district.

The programme was started on Sunday morning with the hoisting of the ASS flag by Harimohan Jigdung which was followed by lighting the lamps by member of Autonomous Council of Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC), Ramsing Timung and Shahid Tarpan.

Chief executive member (CEM) of KAAC, Tuliram Ronghang in his speech said that the district is very peaceful now. KAAC worked for all-around development for all communities. He also released the journal of the literary organisation.

General secretary of ASS, Jadav Sarma, vice president of ASS, Mrinalini Devi, ex-president of ASS, Padmshree Rongbong Terang, MLA, Bidyasing Engleng, executive members of KAAC, Kache Rongpipi and Khonsing Rongpi, MACs, Richard Tokbi, Rina Terangpi, Sima Ronghangpi and others attended the meeting.