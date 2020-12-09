Wednesday, December 9
Executive meet of BJPMM held in West Karbi Anglong

HT Correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Dec 9: The first executive meet of West Karbi Anglong District BJP Minority Morchas was held at Tumpreng West Karbi Anglong on Wednesday. Chief Guest local MLA Dr Mansing Rongpi in his speech asked the opposition party leaders to refrain from spreading false propaganda against BJP.

He added that BJP is the most disciplined party having a well written ideology and therefore people are now more inclined towards it. He also informed that all developmental activities in Karbi Anglong have been given equal importance without discriminating against any religion. “Most of the educational institutions are run by Christians and they have brought a remarkable change here in Hills,” he continued.

The meet was presided over by Billywel Teron, president WKAD BJP MM and attended by WKABJPDC Radip Ronghang, Minority Welfare Board Chairman Joysing Tisso, RM BJP President Bimol Timung, President Hamren Constituency Minority Morcha Savio Bey among others.

