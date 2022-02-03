Executive Meeting Of BJP-WKADC Held

HT correspondent

DONGKAMUKAM, Feb 2: BJP-West Karbi Anglong District Committee (BJP-WKADC) held its executive committee meeting at its office Mouzadar village, Satgaon on Wednesday.

In the meeting, the members had a patient hearing on ‘Atmanirbar Arthbebosta’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s one hour address to the nation. Later, the members had a thorough discussion on the preparation for the forthcoming MAC election in April, 2022 from West Karbi Anglong. The party leaders informed the workers that whoever gets the party ticket should wholeheartedly work for the party in the election.

Party workers were asked to convey the achievement of BJP ruled KAAC to the grassroot level. The meeting was attended by MLA Rupsing Teron; Executive Member (EM) of KAAC, Mongolsing Timung and MACs Prabhat Chandra Taro, Pawan Kumar Rai, Rina Terangpi, Chandra Bahadur Chetry and board chairmen of various development boards of KAAC.