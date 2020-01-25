Exercise franchise for a vibrant democracy: Mukhi to voters

National Voters’ Day celebrated across Assam

HT Bureau

GUWAHATI/KOKRAJHAR/SIVASAGAR/HAILAKANDI, Jan 25: With a view to generate awareness among the young voters for effective participation in the electoral process, Assam Governor Prof. Jagdish Mukhi called upon the voters of all age groups especially the new voters to exercise their franchise for a stronger, participatory and vibrant democracy.

Attending as the chief guest in the 10th National Voters’ Day organised by the Kamrup Metropolitan district administration at Sri Madhavdeva International Auditorium in Srimanta Sankardev Kalashetra here on Saturday, the Governor said, “National Voters’ Day is an important event of the country as it focuses on spreading awareness among the voters especially the young ones to exercise their franchise and participate in the largest fair of democracy, i.e. election. It re-affirms the power of the people to determine their freedom to elect their own representatives”.

Outlining the theme of this year’s National Voters’ Day, 2020 which is “Electoral Literacy Clubs for Stronger Democracy”, the Governor said, “As young and future voters constitute a sizeable part of India’s democratic polity and its future, Election Commission of India’s endeavour is to focus on making the future voters electorally literate and enthusiastic to participate in the electoral process”.

Emphasizing on the importance of ethical voting, Prof. Mukhi said that the Election Commission has always stressed upon ‘Ethical Voting’ which can be achieved only when the voters become enlightened and educated on the election process. He also pointed out that the theme of the 10th National Voters’ Day which aims at achieving the goal of ethical voting and carries the message for free and fair poll should be spontaneously celebrated by all and sundry. The Governor also called upon the eligible citizens to register as voters and vote with pride and urged the members of ELCs to promote the value of ethical voting participation in the electoral process among all sections of the society so that the nation would continue to grow in strength and vibrancy.

Chief Electoral Officer Mukesh Chandra Sahu congratulated all the eligible voters and said that voting gives an opportunity to be a part of decision-making which affects the life of everybody. He also urged upon all to cast their votes imperatively. Synchronizing with the day the new voters were presented commendation in recognition to their becoming the eligible voters of the country. Joint Chief Electoral Officer Bishnu Dutta Sharma, Deputy Commissioner and District Election Officer Kamrup Metropolitan district Biswaji Pegu, Commissioner City Police MP Gupta, and a host of other dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Meanwhile, the National Voters’ Day was also celebrated at Janata Bhawan premises on Saturday. On the occasion, the National Voters’ Day pledge was administered by Maninder Singh, Additional Chief Secretary to the Government of Assam, Education etc Department to the officers and staff of Janata Bhawan. The National Voters’ Day is celebrated to infuse the democratic values in the citizens of the country. People of the nation take pledge to abide faith in democracy, uphold the democratic traditions of the country and the dignity of free, fair and peaceful elections. They also swear to vote fearlessly, without being influenced by any kind of external factors or inducement.

In Kokrajhar, the Day was celebrated at Basic Training Center. The day was organised by District administration and district election office, Kokrajhar to create awareness amongst the voters. An interaction session with new voters and students was also held on the occasion. An art and quiz competition was also carried out in the event that saw large number of participation from various areas of the district.

During the celebration, an oath taking ceremony was also organised. Deputy Commissioner Kokrajhar Partha Pratim Majumdar while attending the programme, said that the day was being celebrated every year to make people aware about the importance of right to vote and its registration in the electoral procedures. He also urged upon citizens to enrol their names in the electoral procedures properly when they come of age. Kokrajhar SP Rajen Singh, district election officer Ranjumani Dutta, Kokrajhar DIPRO Tridib Nandan Borah were the prominent attendees in the event.

National Voters’ Day was also observed in Yuva dal auditorium in Sivasagar here on Saturday. Deputy Commissioner, Sivasagar and District Election officer Dr MS Laksmipriya inaugurated the meeting and called upon all electorate to exercise their franchise responsibly. Freedom Fighter Khaniram Mili, ADCs Dilip Terang, Bidit Das and Election Officer (I/C) Manisha Kalita were all present on the occasion.

In Hailakandi district, the National Voters Day was celebrated to promote people’s participation in elections by encouraging and felicitating young voters and to increase voter enrolment. Speaking at a meeting organised at Women’s College auditorium here on Saturday, additional deputy commissioner, RK Dam urged the new voters who have enrolled themselves in the electoral rolls to cast their votes in the elections to elect the right representatives and to strengthen the democratic edifice of the country. Dam appealed to those who did not enrol this time to do next time to ensure no voter is left behind.

SDO, Katlicherra, James Aind urged the new voters to exercise their franchise without fear or favour to elect the right representatives who can fulfil their hopes and aspirations. He said the youth must assert their greatest democratic right to make the foundation of the country strong and powerful.

Senior citizens Ashok Dutta Gupta, Sandipan Paul, Nalini Kanta Das, Kanan Chakrabarty, Rezak Ali Laskar, Subrata Sarma Mazumder, Manab Chakraborty, Adir Nath, Sudarshan Bhattacharjee and others spoke on the occasion. The senior citizens were also felicitated by booth level officers.

Earlier, an electoral pledge was also administered by ADC, Dam on the occasion.