Exhibition On Entrepreneurship Development Of Young Innovators Held At Nowgong College

HT Correspondent

NAGAON, March 2: On occasion of National Science Day and as part of the celebration of ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’, Intellectual Property Right Cell, Tezpur University and Institution’s Innovation Council of Nowgong College (autonomous) in association with Nagaon – Kolongpar branch of Assam Science Society organised an exhibition on entrepreneurship development programme for young innovators at Nowgong College on Monday.

The exhibition was inaugurated by local TV scribe Tapan Kumar Bora. Dr Sarat Borkatoki delivered the welcome address while Dr Bhuban Chandra Chutia, co-ordinator of Internal Quality Assurance Cell anchored the entire programme. Professor Pritam Dev, head of Intellectual Property Right Cell, Tezpur University graced the occasion as the chief guest. Besides, Dr Juri Borbora Saikia, Debasish Dutta of Assam Science, Technology and Environment Council, government of Assam and youth innovator Kasturi Sarma were present in the programme as special invitees.

During the exhibition, ornaments of Assamese gold especially designed by the artisans of Ranthali village in the district, clothes of Eri silk and others prepared by local weavers with natural colour were being displayed, a release added.