Exorbitant fare hikes breaking bones of common people

HT Correspondent

TINGKHONG, Aug 26: Following the Covid-induced restrictions, there has been a steep rise in travel expenses all over the state, which further got triggered by the rise in fuel prices. Though some sort of normalcy has returned to many places across Assam with more ease in restrictions to business and establishments, educational institutions, etc., the transport sector continues to be at its same unfriendly self for the common people.

As of late, bus owners were seen expressing their losses and anguish as soon as the latest SOP was issued, on the other hand, in many places, commuters continue to suffer for even a kilometre ride due to the exorbitant fare hikes.

On one such instance, the local commuters at Pithaguti in Tingkhong faced a severe challenge to even reach their nearby town, Rajgarh, as they struggle to pay the hiked auto fares because of which many, especially, those who don’t own a motor vehicle, now, either require to paddle their bicycle or walk to commute to the nearby areas.

“The auto fare here has unjustifiably increased since the ease in travel restrictions. Just to reach Rajgarh, which is about 5 kilometres away from here, the line-auto drivers charge Rs 100 while it was Rs 20 before the Covid-induced restrictions. Thereafter just to reach the Community Health Centre from the main town which is less than a kilometre, they charge about Rs 100. With such a skyrocketing auto fare, for a person like me who frequently needs to visit the health centre for the medical check-ups, I find myself at a loss,” rued a septuagenarian, standing at the auto stand in Pithaguti Chariali.

Talking to this correspondent, some locals also expressed their concerns against the auto drivers for not following the Covid protocols properly viz. carrying a restricted number of passengers, as ordered by the authority, despite their hefty charges.

“Such scenes prevail in almost everywhere across Assam, just as the government was compelled to provide some amount of money as a relief to the protesting bus owners, who is going to voice the woes of these poor commuters who can’t even afford a bicycle?” added Novudoi Murah, an ex-member of a student union here.