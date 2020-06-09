Experts reach Baghjan to control Baghjan Oil disaster

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, June 8: Three experts of Singapore-based firm “M/s Alert Disaster Control” reached Duliajan on Monday to control the disaster at Baghjan gas well in Tinsukia district.

The three experts are: Michael Ernest All corn, senior well control operation/ team leader, Craig Neil Duncan, senior well control engineer, Edward Harris MacLeod, senior well control specialist.

A meeting was convened by RCE, OIL at Duliajan where the experts were briefed by representatives of OIL about the progress in the well control operation.

After the preliminary discussion and de-briefing session, the experts along with the OIL team left for Baghjan Well at around 12 noon.

“The experts from Alert complimented OIL for all the preparatory works carried out so far and mentioned that based on their wide experience of handling over thousand blowouts in around 135 countries all over the world under different conditions they are confident of controlling the well at the earliest with necessary support from OIL. They emphasized that safety of the local people in the area and the technical team working at the well site will be their prime concern while carrying out the operations,” an OIL press release stated.

On May 27, the production well of Baghjan 5 under Baghjan oil field of Oil India Limited in Tinsukia blownout while work over operation were going on.

“Both vertical and horizontal lift mechanism of the Hydraulically Driven Mechanical Transporter to be used for Well Control Operation have been completed and tested. The final assembling process is in progress. Composite arrangements for subduing (killing) the well is in progress. Clearing the site of operation is in progress,” an official of OIL said.

He further added, “Arrangement for creating water umbrella for well control operation is in progress. Digging of water reservoir and preparation of placement of high capacity water pumps are in progress. Environmental impact assessment study and bio remediation process are in progress. NDRF team is assisting the relief operation.”

However, the locals of the area staged protest against OIL for destroying the biodiversity of the region. The area where the incident happened falls under Dibru-Saikhowa National Park and after the incident it has been reported that many animals died due to the leakage of gas and Oil for the site.

“Due to constant leaking of gas and oil after the disaster at Baghjan, the Maguri Beel under Dibru-Saikhowa National Park has been affected. The constant leaking of oil and gas has been posing a serious threat to the lives of animals. So far, many animals reportedly died after the incident,” said Nirantar Gohain, an environmentalist said.

Meanwhile, environmentalist and nature’s lovers have launched a campaign in social media to ‘Save Maguri’ beel. Maguri beel is one of the largest wetland in Dibru-Saikhowa National Park which is famous for migratory birds and various types of fish. The wetland is facing threat due to the disaster at Baghjan oil well.