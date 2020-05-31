Face masks, hand sanitizers distributed

HT Correspondent

BISWANATH CHARIALI, May 30: To deal with the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the Biswanath district administration has set up several quarantine centres to accommodate the returnees from outside Assam.

In lines to assist the administration in checking the spread of the pandemic, Pankaj Bora, a social worker of Biswanath distributed N95 masks, hand sanitizer and hand gloves to the health workers as well as police personnel who have been engaged in Sootea HS School quarantine centre near Biswanath Charilai on Saturday.

Meanwhile, 11 new cases of COVID-19 have been detected in different quarantine centres located at Biswanath district on Saturday.

As per information, 3 positive cases were reported from Chaiduwar College, Gohpur; 3 from Bapuji High School, Balipukhuri and 5 positive cases from SIRD, Biswanath Charilai. All the 11 infected persons have been shifted to Tezpur Medical College.