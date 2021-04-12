Fake Aadhaar card racket busted in Dibrugarh

HT Correspondent

DIBRUGARH, April 11: Dibrugarh police busted a fake Aadhaar card centre at Paltan Bazar in upper Dibrugarh and arrested three persons in this connection.

The accused have been identified as Dipen Doley (29), Bitupan Deori (27) and Aibi Deori (30) of Lakhimpur.

“After getting specific information about the functioning of an illegal Aadhaar card centre at Paltan Bazar here, we conducted a search operation and found three persons operating an illegal Aadhaar card centre at the residence of Atiquor Rahman. We have arrested three persons in connection with the case. Three more persons were picked up for interrogation,” said officer-in-charge of Dibrugarh police station Rajiv Saikia.

“We have seized desktop, laptops, Aadhaar forms and cash worth Rs 5,000 from the possession of the persons. They took Rs 300 each for making Aadhaar cards. We have also seized a Tata Nixon car bearing registration no (AR-01-M-8130). We are investigating the case and we will initiate a crackdown against all illegal Aadhaar centres operating in Dibrugarh,” Saikia said.

Sources said many illegal Aadhaar centres are operating in the state and they are making huge money through these illegal centres.

“Many people come here to make Aadhaar cards. They have taken the house on rent and for many days they were operating from here,” a local resident said.