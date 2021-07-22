Fake Aadhaar racket busted in Margherita  

MARGHERITA, July 21: A fake Aadhaar card centre was busted on Tuesday evening near Powai Tea estate under Margherita sub-division. A female and two male members involved in the alleged fake Aadhar racket were detained by the Margherita Police. Notably, after receiving several complaints Sarfaraz Haque, ACS, ADC, Aadhar, Tinsukia; Parishmita Dehingia, ACS, nodal officer, Aadhar, Tinsukia and Siddhartha Sh. Sonowal, ACS, executive magistrate, Margherita along with Satyabrata Pegu, SI, Margherita police station, raided the temporary establishment from where the accused were operating. 1 Iris scanner, 1 fingerprint scanner, 1 laptop, and 1 GPS device were also seized from the centre.

Notably, the racket has been functional for at least a few months. They would charge around Rs 350-500 as fees from the locals for Aadhar Card enrolment. The police suspect that more such centres and individuals may be involved in the racket across the state. The civil administration has further decided to take up the issue with the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) and further investigation is underway.